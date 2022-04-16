Easter 2022: Trendy, creative DIY gift ideas to fill your loved ones' baskets with!

Easter Sunday is just a few hours away and if you are still scouting various websites for a perfect gift for the occasion, then your search might end here!

Easter is a holy Christian festival that celebrates Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was put on a cross and executed. This year, it will be celebrated on April 17.

As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave, they found that the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the 'Son of God'.

The day is celebrated with pomp and grandeur every year. Traditions like church visits, baking hot cross buns and decorating Easter eggs are symbolic of Christ's death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb.

People also exchange Easter baskets and special gifts with their loved ones. If you are also the one who is scouting for a great present for the special day, then the below-listed gift ideas may help you out with your search:

1. Classic Easter Gift Basket: You can prepare a classic Easter Gift basket by yourself at home. Take a mini basket or a basket-type container and decorate it with bunny inspired craft. Use colourful glace papers, markers and stickers to make it more attractive. Fill it with assorted truffles, brownies, chocolates, popcorn, toffees and jellies.

2. Bunny-bank: Just like its name, it might prove to be a unique gifting idea. If you already have a bunny style piggy bank, then you can make it more attractive by colouring it; otherwise, you can add some creativity to the normal piggy banks that are easily available in markets. With some cute stationery items, you can create your own 'bunny-bank' piggybank gift item.

3. Decorated egg carton with chocolate eggs: While chocolate eggs are something that can fill a person's day with joy, gifting them in a unique way can make it extra special. Take an old egg carton and decorate it with craft paint. Fill the carton with chocolate eggs and other holiday treats.

4. Cake mix carrots: Fill in the piping bags with chocolate or vanilla cake mix, or small delicacies like toffees and jellies. Tie the top part of the bag with a green ribbon in order to give it a carrot-like shape. You can also staple some quote tags to the ribbon to make the gift more creative.

5. Bunny showpiece: This super affordable gift can be made from the 'best out of waste' technique. Take a fused bulb and cover it with white cotton. Use it as the body of the bunny and decorate it likewise. Place it horizontally and on its metal base, paste cotton balls in a way that appears to be the ears of the bunny. With some stationery items, you can create its eyes, nose and whisks too.

From spring-inspired decor to sweet treats, there are plenty of Easter gifts that one can give to their special ones. These DIY gifting ideas will reflect more warmth and love that you have for your close ones as you'll craft them by yourself. Happy Easter!

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor