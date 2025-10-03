Eat Betel (Vidya) Leaves Daily: Reduce Health Problems and Enhance Natural Beauty

Be it big festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Gauri-Ganapati or any auspicious event at home.. Betel leaves are a must during any big puja. When the Kalash is installed, betel leaves are also used to put in the Kalash. That is, betel leaves are considered very important in our religious activities. Perhaps one of the reasons for this could be that betel leaves have many health benefits and are very useful for health as well as beauty . Let's see what those benefits are exactly.

Healthy benefits of betel leaves

1. Betel leaves contain vitamin C. Therefore, eating betel leaves regularly is useful to increase immunity.

2. The polyphenols present in betel leaves are very beneficial for the health of teeth and gums.

3. Apart from this, vidia leaves also contain a lot of antioxidants, and they also contain a lot of antibacterial ingredients.

4. Eating vidia leaves with cloves, lime, and khat is also beneficial for reducing problems like cold, cough, and phlegm.

5. Vidia leaves are also useful for reducing headaches. Rubbing the juice of vidia leaves on the head also reduces headaches.

The right way to eat vidia leaves

1. Making vida in the traditional way is the best way to eat vidia leaves. While making vida, we add many ingredients like khat, lime, star anise, cloves, cardamom, and licorice to it. This increases its nutritional value.

2. If the cold is very severe, then eating a little bit of Asmantara and eating Vidya leaves is beneficial. Or eating a mixture of honey and Vidya leaves also reduces the cold.

3. Before going to bed at night, soak 1 Vidya leaf in 1 glass of water. The next morning, remove the leaf and drink the water. Doing this improves digestion. It is said that the problem of joint pain is also reduced.