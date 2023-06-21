Eid al-Adha 2023: Lip-smacking mutton recipes for Bakrid celebration

The "Festival of Sacrifice," also known as Eid-Ul-Adha (Eid al-Adha), or Bakrid, is one of the most important Islamic holidays observed all over the world. It commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as a gesture of allegiance to Allah and signals the conclusion of the yearly Hajj trip to the holy city of Mecca.

Here are some Eid al-Adha or Bakrid special dishes you must try making at home.

Mutton Ki Sabji:

A silky mixture of tomato and onion gravy combined with Indian-inspired herbs and spices makes up Mutton Ki Sabji. Mutton pieces that soak the rich gravy and are juicy and delectable are used to make this flavorful dish. This dish is the definition of comfort food with its rich creamy texture along with the essence of juicy, tender mutton.

Hyderabadi Lal Gosht:

Hyderabadi lal gosht is a fiery mutton dish made with some rather unusual ingredients. This mouthwatering mutton recipe's flavour and flavour are dependent on the yoghurt and the savoury blend of spices, which make it impossible to resist.

​Konkan Mutton Curry:

500 g of mutton should be marinated in 1 tbsp. salt and 2 tsp. ginger garlic paste. Give it 20 to 30 minutes to relax. Put it aside after shallow frying it in coconut oil. Fry 1/2 cup grated coconut and 1 onion in the same pan, then remove from heat. In the meantime, dry roast 1 cinnamon stick, 3 cloves, 3 cardamom, 2 star anise, and 1 tbsp cumin seeds in a separate pan. Once they are fragrant, add them to the coconut and onion combination along with 1 inch of ginger and 5-7 garlic cloves to make a smooth paste. Add some extra oil and 1 diced onion to the same pan. Add the paste and mutton piece after cooking for 2 minutes. The meat should be cooked thoroughly after adjusting the salt.