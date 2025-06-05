Eid al-Adha 2025 Mehndi Designs: From Traditional Designs to Latest Arabic Henna Patterns

This year, Eid al-Adha falls on Saturday, June 7, in India and on Friday, June 6, in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The day of Arafat is originally on June 5, but in India it will be celebrated on June 6 a day before Bakrid. Arafat Day is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, which is a big day according to Islamic scholars, marking fasting and spiritual reflection for the Muslim community that is not attending the Hajj in Mecca. Eid Al-Adha will begin in India on June 6 and will continue till June 8 evening before sunset.

Eid holidays have been declared in parts of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. There will be a four-day long weekend for both the public and private sectors across the UAE. The celebration of Bakrid will begin with early morning prayers, followed by animal sacrifices and family gatherings.

Days before Eid al-Adha, people shop for clothing and henna. Some apply mehndi designs within their families, while some visit a parlour. During the occasion of Eid Ul-Adha, we brought you the latest mehndi designs with different patterns, including Arabic.

Eid Special Easy Mehndi Designs:

Eid Al-Adha, the festival celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and willingness to sacrifice. It is the second of the two major Islamic festivals, the first being Eid Al Fitr.