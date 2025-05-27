Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Moon Sighting Date: When Will Bakrid Be Celebrated in India?

The sighting of the crescent moon will determine the date of Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha 2025 and mark the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. On the 10th day of this month, devotees perform Hajj, which is also the day Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated. Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Eid-al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, commemorates the event of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his unwavering devotion to God.

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 is likely to be celebrated on June 6 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with the crescent moon expected to be sighted on May 27. According to a report by Khaleej Times, Kuwaiti authorities will attempt to sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon after sunset on Tuesday, which will determine the official date of Eid-ul-Adha this year.

The Kuwait Joint Committee for Crescent Sighting, a special group of astronomers, has announced that they will search for the crescent moon after 6:40 pm local time on Tuesday from Sheikh Jaber Bridge in the Northern Island.

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Date in India

In India, the moon sighting is expected on May 28 (Wednesday). If the crescent moon is sighted, Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 29, 2025. Accordingly, the Day of Arafat will fall on June 5 (Thursday), and Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 7, 2025. However, if the moon is not sighted on May 28, the festival will be celebrated on June 8, 2025.

Bakrid is celebrated annually on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar (Hijri calendar). As it follows the lunar calendar, the date changes each year and does not align with fixed dates in the Gregorian calendar.

Why Is Bakrid Celebrated?

The origins of Bakrid are linked to a significant event in Islamic tradition when Allah tested Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion by asking him to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail. Initially, Ibrahim thought it was just a dream, but after experiencing it for three consecutive nights, he realised it was a divine command. When he informed Ismail, his son willingly agreed to the sacrifice as an act of submission to Allah’s will.

As Ibrahim carried out the command blindfolded, Allah, pleased with his devotion and obedience, replaced Ismail with a ram (dumba). Thus, Ibrahim’s sacrifice was accepted, and Ismail’s life was spared. This story has become a timeless example of faith, sacrifice, and obedience in Islam. To honour this event, Muslims around the world sacrifice animals on this day as a symbolic act.

How is Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Celebrated?

On Eid-ul-Adha, Muslims begin the day with special prayers at mosques or open grounds. This is followed by the ritual of animal sacrifice—commonly a goat, sheep symbolising the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three equal parts:

One-third is given to the poor and needy,

One-third is shared with relatives and friends,

One-third is kept for the family.

Eid-ul-Adha is a day that strengthens the values of sacrifice, charity, compassion, and community bonding. It is also a time for sharing, festive meals, and fostering unity within the society.