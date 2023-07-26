Embrace the rain with confidence and glamour

New Delhi, July 26 While the monsoon season is refreshing, it also brings a lot of melancholy, a desire to escape, and a lot of latte cravings. It also brings with it humidity, which causes sticky skin as soon as you walk out the door, and makeup that won't last for long. During this season, makeup needs to be specially designed to withstand the damaging effects of rain, humidity, and sweat. Because this season can be unpredictable, it's best to keep your makeup to a minimum and go for a more natural look.

Sharing a few Do’s & Don’ts for Monsoon 2023:

Don’ts

Do not layer your foundation too much.

Do not wear glossy sticky eyelids or lips

Do not go with heavy makeup looks

Do’s

Do go minimal with the look

Do wear a good primer

Do use cream-based products followed by powder to set

Monsoon Regime to follow:

Use a good moisturizer as a base along with a good primer

Use concealer or liquid foundation very minimally

Set with loose powder and make sure to press into your skin to mattify

Use cream blush first and then powder blush on top to set it for a long stay

A good Lip Liner and matt lipstick

Eyes can have a thin liner with gel liner and a waterproof mascara

Make sure to remove makeup properly at the end of the day with Cold pressed coconut oil or makeup remover and do your monsoon skin care after.

Eye crayons with a powder shadow to set also would look good

Minimal Shine or highlight / must almost look like a glow/illuminate

BindtBeauty has thoughtfully curated a range of Monsoon must-have essentials. These products provide a perfect blend of durability, water resistance, and stunning colours that will keep you looking flawless, rain or shine. They take pride in using natural ingredients with benefits in their products. They are clean and suitable for all skin types. Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, you can enjoy BindtBeauty's affordable and high-quality products.

The must-haves makeup kit consists of:

Soft Focus Setting Powder- It helps keep make-up stay in place for longer

Glowlight Illuminator- Gives a soft glow without stickiness.

Touch Of Color Multi-Use Tints- A dab of colour on cheeks and lips for subtle blush that can be touched up throughout the day.

Glowlight cream illuminators - The cream illuminators catch the light in all the right ways. Whether it’s a touch on your cheekbones or the arch of your eyebrow, accentuate your best features and give your skin a healthy and dewy glow.

Link: https://bindtbeauty.com/products/skincare-1

Multi use tints - Add a pop of colour to your cheeks, lips or lids with these multitasking colour balms. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, these gorgeous clean tints are the blushes and lip stains we’ve all been waiting for.

Link: https://bindtbeauty.com/products/multi-tints

Blending in dual brush - the smaller end of the brush to apply and blend cream concealer, multi use tints on eyes and lips and cream illuminators on eyes and face. Use the larger end of the brush to apply soft focus powder and blend in circular motion. The larger end of the brush can be used to apply cream concealer, multi use tints as well as cream illuminators on larger areas.

Link: https://bindtbeauty.com/products/soft-focus-setting-powder

Soft focus setting powder - The Soft Focus Setting Powder blurs out imperfections and visible pores, absorbs any excess oil or product on your skin and makes skin look even and flawless. Talc absorbs excess oil and sebum from skin, Mica and Silk Mica together, give skin a dewy finish while blurring out pores.

Link: https://bindtbeauty.com/products/skincare-3

The price range for their products is between INR 799 to INR 1399, making them accessible to everyone.

You can find BindtBeauty products on their website: https://bindtbeauty.com/collections/make-up-but-make-it-clean.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor