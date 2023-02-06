Exceptional gemstones

New Delhi, Feb 6 Chopard unveiled new gems during Paris Haute Couture Week, staying true to its artistic director's love of precious stones. This vibrant and radiant collection of jewels includes diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and remarkable Paraiba tourmalines, which the artists of the Maison will showcase to perfection in a variety of spellbindingly gorgeous Haute Joaillerie creations.

For several years now, Chopard has been devoting its traditional Parisian Haute Couture Week event to presenting the most stunning precious stones. Since her childhood, the Maison's Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele has cultivated a genuine passion for exceptional gems. Endowed with a natural instinct and a keen eye, she travels the world in search of the most coveted specimens to nurture her boundless creativity. In 2017, Chopard had the honour of presenting the Garden of Kalahari, a collection created around a rare 342-carat rough diamond that gave rise to a set of 23 gems of which five were over 20-carat D-Flawless grade diamonds. Another extremely pure rough stone-the 6,225-carat Chopard Insofu Emerald - is currently in the expert hands of the in-house artisans being prepared to sparkle within a collection in the making.

New gems are now being unveiled, heralding the splendour of jewellery creations such as only Caroline Scheufele can dream up.

Sapphires with a sunny glow

The presentation starts with a pair of brilliant yellow Ceylon sapphires, each weighing 151.19 and 127.70 carats

