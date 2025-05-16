Excessive Use Smartphone Can Cause Text Neck Syndrome, Know Symptoms, Causes and Prevention

Smartphones have become an integral part of life these days. According to research, 79% of people between the ages of 18 and 44 are almost always with their phones. Excessive use of phones is becoming dangerous and is inviting many diseases. Similarly, another new disease has come to the fore, which is text neck. Its symptoms start with headaches and neck pain, but due to negligence, this problem later takes a serious form. From neck problems to changes in the shape of the spine, which require surgery to treat.

People who often use smartphones look down to focus on the phone. Keeping their heads down for a long time can put strain on the neck, which accelerates the aging process in the upper spine. Often, there is no comfortable arrangement in the office or workplace, the chairs are not in order. The sitting method is wrong. You cannot take breaks during work and this serious problem can arise due to working in the same position for a long time.

What are the symptoms of text neck?

Common symptoms of text neck include headache, shoulder pain, and constant neck pain. If the problem becomes serious, the fingers of the hands may hurt or the hands may feel tingling, numbness. If text neck is ignored and not treated properly in time, it can have serious consequences. These include curvature of the spine, arthritis, misalignment of the spine, and deformity. The spine becomes weak, pressure in the disc space, disc herniation, swelling, and damage to nerves or muscles.

Physiotherapy is required to treat text neck syndrome. Some exercises are also effective. However, you can avoid this disease by making small changes in your lifestyle. Sit in the right position while working. Reducing screen time can be very helpful in getting relief from text neck syndrome.