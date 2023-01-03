Experience 7 Instagram-able places in the city of joy

New Delh, Jan 3 Social Media has been ruling our lives for over a decade now. Instagram has been doing it with style by providing an indulgent experience, from witnessing picturesque destinations to a melting pot of flavourful regional cuisines. While you are on a spree to travel and explore different Instagram-worthy destinations across India, you must visit these places, for a feast to your camera, if your destination is Kolkata - the city of joy.

From colonial-era Bungalow-turned-Cafe to India's oldest functioning Paddle Steamer that presents quintessential river cruising indulgence, Kolkata is a dreamy destination if your Instagram wall demands to be painted with beautiful pictures of the bygone time architecture, locales, and local art, music, food, among others.

The Bengal Paddle: India's longest surviving Paddle Steamer from 1945 is restored to its lost glory to sail again in Hooghly River

