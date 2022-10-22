Experiential stays for the upcoming holiday season

New Delhi, Oct 22 Our urge to travel has increased since the holiday season has started. It's the ideal time to start planning a vacation with the approaching Diwali holidays and school winter breaks!

For those who would enjoy a longer vacation or even just a quick break from their routine schedules, the moment has come. To make your trip arrangements comfortable and memorable, we give you a list of must-see places.

Bori Wildlife Lodge

Smart, contemporary, and elegant, the resort is set on 7.5-acre farmland and exudes a rustic village-style vibe. The lodge offers 12 well-appointed luxury rooms with private viewing decks. The in-house restaurant follows a farm-to-fork concept, and activities and excursions to the Bori Wildlife Sanctuary are crafted with much detail.

Not the regular jungle haunt, a safari at Bori Wildlife Sanctuary is quite akin to an exclusive, private safari in the forest. And along with the exemplary hospitality of the property, the safari trip adds value to the overall experience. The lodge is involved with wilderness and nature conservation efforts, including a butterfly park that has been developed and carefully nurtured within the premise over the last couple of years, to revive and support the ecosystem of the forest.

About Satpura Tiger Reserve

