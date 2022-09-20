Exploring the metamorphosis of Indian art

New Delhi, Sep 20 AstaGuru is set to host two auctions that perfectly chronicle the vibrant legacy of Indian art. The finely curated selection of avant-garde works comes from the oeuvre of several eminent artists.

The contemporary art auction titled 'Present Future' will be held on September 22-23, 2022 with an eclectic assortment of 81 works, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, as well as some vibrant examples of mixed media art by leading contemporary artists such as Anish Kapoor, Thukral&Tagra, Surendran Nair, Raqib Shaw, Debanjan Roy, Nataraj Sharma, T.V. Santhosh, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, Jagannath Panda, Dhananjay Singh, and Suryakant Lokhande among others.

Scheduled on September 25-26, 'Modern Treasures' Auction will showcase a range of rare and unseen artworks by iconic figures of Modern Indian Art such as M.V. Dhurandhar, Tyeb Mehta, M. F. Husain, F.N. Souza, K. H. Ara, Jehangir Sabavala, S. H. Raza, Ganesh Pyne, Ram Kumar, Jogen Chowdhury, and Bikash Bhattacharjee to name a few. Several of these artworks are appearing in an auction for the first time.

Talking about the upcoming auctions, Sneha Gautam, Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House states, "We are very happy to present these two extremely diverse and interesting collections of works in our upcoming 'Present Future' and 'Modern Treasures' auctions. The 'Present Future' auction represents prevalent art trends and gives an insight into the future of contemporary Indian art while the 'Modern Treasures' auction presents a wholesome view of the journey of Modern Indian Art, with works spanning multiple periods and genres. The Indian art market is constantly expanding and witnessing new possibilities in terms of the influx of important works. So, we have finely curated the catalogs to bring works that are not only rare and unique but also shed a light on extremely important phases in the career of these artists. These auctions are a great opportunity for our collectors to add great aesthetic value to their art collection."

Highlights of Modern Treasures- Modern Indian Art auction

Leading the lineup is a work by artist Tyeb Mehta, lot no. 22, appearing in an auction for the first time. Scaling over 5 feet, this oil on canvas painting is from his Diagonal series, which is considered to be one of his most important bodies of work by him. The presented lot

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor