Facilities for the elderly and the disabled by the Indian Railways

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Indian Railways has provided the public with transportation for 177 illustrious years, from steam trains to ultra-rapid express. With 7,325 stations spread out across the four corners of the nation and 99,235 kilometre of track, the network is currently the fourth-largest railway system in the entire globe.

More than 350 million of the 3.54 billion passengers who rode local, postal and express trains in FY22 were senior citizens and people with disabilities. In order to give the "Divyangjans" convenient and barrier-free transportation across the railway network, the Ministry of Railways started the "Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan"

