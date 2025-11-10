Farmaan Hasan Khan Leads Faith-Driven Social Reform at Bareilly’s Urs-e-Razvi 2025: Over 3,500 Free Surgeries, Tree Plantation, and Education Support Announced

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10: Under the leadership of Farmaan Hasan Khan, popularly known as Farmaan Mian, the Aala Hazrat Tajushshariah Welfare Society transformed this year's Urs-e-Razvi into a model of faith-based social reform. The annual commemoration of Imam Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi in Bareilly became a large-scale platform for humanitarian and community development initiatives — blending spirituality with tangible social impact.

Guided by Khan's vision of “faith through service,” the society facilitated over 3,500 free surgeries for economically disadvantaged patients. The medical drives included operations for cataract, kidney and gallstones, hernia, and women's health-related conditions. Doctors and healthcare professionals from multiple hospitals volunteered their expertise to ensure high-quality treatment and post-operative care.

Extending the initiative beyond healthcare, 107 students, including NEET aspirants and schoolchildren from classes 6 to 12, were provided with free education and coaching support. To promote women's empowerment, the society also launched free computer literacy and digital skills programs for girls, enabling them to gain independence and employment opportunities in smaller towns.

The Urs also underscored the importance of environmental responsibility, with 107 trees planted as part of a sustainability pledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Farmaan Hasan Khan emphasized that faith must manifest in service. “The true essence of Urs is not only remembrance but also responsibility — to care, to educate, and to uplift,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to using spiritual gatherings as instruments of social progress.

For his exemplary humanitarian contributions, Khan was earlier conferred the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Award (2023) by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, recognizing his leadership in promoting health, education, and social harmony.

Through his initiatives, Khan continues to redefine the role of religious institutions in contemporary society — turning devotion into development, compassion into action, and tradition into transformation. The Urs-e-Razvi 2025 thus stands as a testament to how faith can serve as a driving force for unity, welfare, and reform.

