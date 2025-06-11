Fatty Liver Symptoms: How to Recognize Early Warning Signs at Home

Fatty liver is caused by excessive fat accumulation in the liver. People who have diabetes or are overweight suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver. Fatty liver is caused by eating too much oily food from outside. When the liver becomes fatty, it does not function properly. This causes problems like constant fatigue, pain around the liver, and sudden weight loss or gain. Therefore, it is very important to recognize the problem of fatty liver in time. Dr. Saurabh Sethi told how you can recognize the symptoms of fatty liver at home so that you can get treatment in time.

When you have fatty liver, fat starts accumulating in the middle of the stomach. Due to insulin resistance associated with fatty liver, the middle of the stomach always starts getting thicker. Feeling tired all the time can be caused by fatty liver. If fatigue and lethargy are constant, it can mean a liver problem. If you have pain under the right side of your chest, it could be a sign of fatty liver. This means that there is swelling in the liver. Insulin resistance can also cause problems like acne on the face, darkening of the skin, and hair loss. Loss of appetite and nausea can also be symptoms of fatty liver. This also means that there is more pressure on the liver.

What not to eat?