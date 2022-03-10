FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week announce designers and partners for the upcoming edition
By IANS | Published: March 10, 2022 02:57 PM2022-03-10T14:57:17+5:302022-03-10T15:05:21+5:30
New Delhi, March 10 After two years of digital and phygital showcases due to the pandemic, the powerhouses ...
New Delhi, March 10 After two years of digital and phygital showcases due to the pandemic, the powerhouses of fashion and beauty in India - Lakme Fashion Week
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app