February screenings at the NCPA

New Delhi, Feb 20 Since its inception, the National Centre for the Performing Arts has curated events for art lovers ranging from theatre to western classical music to Hindustani classical music. The screenings scheduled for February 22 are:

Eurydice by Matthew Aucoin

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: February 17, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Eurydice is a reform opera in which composer aimed at a noble classical simplicity, avoiding what Gluck described in his preface as the abuses of excessive ornamentation and other elements that pandered to the vanity of singers. Instrumental excerpts from the opera, which have appeared over the years in a variety of other arrangements, must include the famous Dance of the Blessed Spirits, which is preceded in the opera by the contrasting Dance of the Furies. Most moving is the lament of Orpheus when Eurydice has died a second time, Che faro senza Euridice

