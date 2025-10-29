Feeling Tired or Moody All the Time? You Might Be Lacking Vitamin D

Today's lifestyle is the reason of many health issue, work stress and burden of responsibilities, people are falling prey to various serious diseases recently. Due to the missing nutrition from the diet, the body does not get the required nutrients. Due to which health problems increase even more. Earlier, people used to sit in the morning sun, but now they do not get time to get out of the stress of office and home. Due to this, the effect of sunlight on the body has reduced and this directly affects health.

Both modern science and Ayurveda believe that the body remains in balance only when it receives the right amount of solar energy. Vitamin D is a form of that energy, which we get from sunlight. That is why it is also called the sunshine vitamin, because it is produced by the sun's rays falling on the skin.

Why is there a deficiency of vitamin D in India?

According to health experts, a large number of people in India are suffering from vitamin D deficiency. When this vitamin is reduced in the body, it not only affects the bones, but also affects the metabolism. Also, some of the following problems occur.

Weight gain Constant fatigue Insomnia And frequent cravings

Vitamin D works to control the serotonin hormone in the body. This hormone affects our mood and hunger. Therefore, when vitamin D is low, we do not sleep well, our mood changes frequently and the person eats more than necessary. This overeating gradually increases obesity.

Also, vitamin D deficiency disrupts the balance of insulin, which causes fat to accumulate in the body and makes it more difficult to lose weight. The gentle rays of the sun not only produce vitamin D in the body, but also provide mental freshness and energy.

Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

If the body is deficient in Vitamin D, the following symptoms may appear — Feeling tired all the time, Pain in bones and muscles, Hair loss, Frequent mood swings. People often think that these symptoms are due to stress or lack of sleep, but in reality the reason behind this is Vitamin D deficiency.

Remedies to get Vitamin D

The easiest and most natural way is to stay in the sun for 20 to 30 minutes every day. Include fortified orange juice, oats, and grains in your diet. According to Ayurveda, consumption of sesame oil, amla, and ashwagandha is beneficial. If you are not getting enough Vitamin D from your diet, you can take supplements on the advice of a doctor.