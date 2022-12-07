Festive celebrations at Amanbagh

New Delhi, Dec 7 The tranquil garden estate of Amanbagh aims to immerse visitors in Rajasthani culture and the Aravelli Hills' history throughout the holiday season. As local music play and the cooks at Amanbagh prepare multi-course Western and Indian gala dinners, the resort will be illuminated.

At a temporary artist's studio set up on the property of the hotel, guests may learn the distinctive regional technique of lac bangle making and explore how the natural resin can be heated and moulded to create vibrant jewellery. As an alternative, kids could try their hand at the age-old Indian art practise of rangoli, in which intricate designs are made from coloured rice and sand to symbolise luck.

On Christmas Day, there will be more chances to engage with the customs that have influenced Indian culture, including the chance to play camel polo, the "sport of kings" of Rajasthan. Younger children will be entertained by Babu the camel, who will substitute for Rudolph and watch from the sidelines.

Later, on December 31, visitors are encouraged to join the Amanbagh staff in welcoming 2023 with a traditional Indian fair that will have fortune tellers, fire dancers, traditional Manganiyar singers, and a lavish seven-course feast offering either Indian or European cuisine.

Amanbagh - starting USD 1000 ++ per night Courtyard Haveli Suite

