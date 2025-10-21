Festive Fashion Goals: How Bollywood Divas Are Rocking Diwali 2025

If you’re still wondering what to wear this festive season, let these Bollywood beauties light the way! From modern metallics to versatile silhouettes, here’s all the style inspiration you need to sparkle this Diwali — one stunning look at a time.

Diana Penty redefines old-world glamour in a shimmering gold sequin saree paired with a chic halter-neck blouse from Manish Malhotra. She completes her look with statement earrings that add just the right touch of drama.







Alaya F’s black and silver embellished lehenga proves that festive dressing can be bold and edgy. The silhouette adds a hint of modern sensuality while the intricate detailing makes it ideal for cocktail nights and Diwali parties.





Tamannaah Bhatia serves major festive goals in her black and gold mermaid-cut lehenga. Styled with a maang tikka, traditional jhumkas, and her hair pulled back into a braided plait, she embraces a timelessly traditional look with regal elegance.





Pooja Hegde brings a cocktail-inspired spin to traditional wear with her blood-red sharara paired with a tube kurta. A stunning pick for those who love to keep their festive style fiery yet fuss-free.





Fatima Sana Shaikh keeps it elegant in a silver foil saree, styled with green stone jewellery and her hair pulled back into a bun adorned with gajra. This look is a nod to minimalism — ideal for intimate festive gatherings.





Sonal Chauhan channels festive joy in a yellow mirror-work lehenga by Gopi Vaid. The playful mirror detailing reflects the Diwali sparkle beautifully, making it the perfect pick for daytime celebrations.





Pragya Jaiswal looks dreamy in a blush pink lehenga by Dolly J, styled with exquisite jewellery from Surat Jewellers Niramya. The pastel palette and delicate embroidery make it a soft, feminine choice for the season of lights.



