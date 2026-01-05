First Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi of 2026: Know Date, Vrat Rituals and Why Is It So Auspicious?

Ganesh Chaturthi holds special significance in Hindu culture, and fasting on this day is believed to bring blessings, abundance, and happiness. The Chaturthi tithi (fourth day of the lunar fortnight) holds the greatest importance in Ganesha worship. The first Sankashti Chaturthi of 2026 coincides with the Angaraka Yoga. The occurrence of Angaraka Yoga on Sankashti Chaturthi is considered extremely auspicious. When is the first Angaraka Sankashti Chaturthi? How should one worship Ganesha on this day?

Ganesha, the deity of intellect and a universal figure, is considered the creator of the universe. Beloved and worshipped by people of all ages, Ganesha's approachable nature stems from his power without wrath and radiance without intensity. Devotees observe various vows to receive his eternal grace, with Sankashti Chaturthi being the most important and accessible to all. The First Angaraka Sankashti Chaturthi of 2026 falls on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Pausha coincides with the Angaraka Yoga. The tradition of fasting and worshipping Ganesha on the fourth day of the dark fortnight of every Marathi month has been practiced since ancient times. Among Ganesh vratas (vows), the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is considered the highest and most superior. It is believed that observing this vrat pleases Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, and he bestows auspicious results quickly.

Why is the Angarak Yoga considered special on Sankashti Chaturthi?

Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, a rare occurrence, happens when Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, creating Angarak Yoga. This is because Mars (Angarak), revered for its fiery red appearance, is believed to have received the Ganesh mantra and worshipped Lord Ganesha. Pleased with Mars's devotion, Lord Ganesha blessed him, decreeing that Tuesdays coinciding with Chaturthi would bear his name, as documented in the Mudgala and Ganesha Puranas. The Angaraki Chaturthi vrat is observed with the hope that Lord Ganesha, who purified Mars, will similarly grant devotees salvation.

What things should be done on Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi?