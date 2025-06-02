Fitness Tips: 3 Types of Walking That Help Women Lose Weight and Improve Immunity

Due to continues juggling between office, household work and family responsibilities and many other things Women are not able to find time for themselves to work on their body. Despite careful planning, finding time for exercise amidst daily responsibilities can be challenging. However, exercise is crucial for staying healthy and active. Even with limited time for self-care, walking offers a simple and effective solution.

Walking, a natural and equipment-free exercise, can be easily incorporated into daily routines at any age. Yoga expert Natasha Kapoor shared insights with 'HerZindagi' on three beneficial walking methods for women's health and fitness.

In which 3 special ways should women walk...

1. Normal walking: - According to yoga expert Natasha Kapoor, women need to walk at least 1000 steps every day. Women should definitely take some time to walk at any time of the day, whether in the morning, evening or night. A short walk after lunch or dinner is also very beneficial for health. This helps in losing weight, keeps the heart healthy and the body constantly active. Walking every day reduces the risk of heart disease. Digestion improves and sleep also improves. At the same time, immunity increases and a natural glow appears on the face.

2. Walking while sitting in Malasana:- First of all, stand straight on the yoga mat. Keep your legs straight and pull your stomach in. Stretch your shoulders and take a deep breath. Fold your hands and say Namaskar. Exhale and bend your knees and sit down. Stretch both your legs outwards in such a way that there is tension in the thighs of your legs. Then sit in this position and walk slowly. In this position, take one step forward and then the other step forward. Try to walk slowly in this way.

3. Do brisk walking:- Brisk walking means walking briskly, walking in this way is very beneficial for health. If you walk briskly for just 20 minutes every day, it burns calories in the body rapidly. In brisk walking, you have to walk a little faster, so that every part of the body is stressed. While doing this, it is very important to wear sports shoes and increase the walking speed gradually. Brisk walking helps in weight loss, reduces stress, keeps blood pressure under control, strengthens bones and provides relief from back pain.

If women practice these 3 types of walking every day, they can get many health benefits and their weight can also be controlled. Even if you do not get time for yourself from your daily work, take some time out and make good use of it. If you do not have enough time to exercise, then at least these 3 types of walking should be practiced by everyone.