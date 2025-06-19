Fitness Tips: Avoid These Common Yoga Mistakes for Better Mind-Body Results

If you want to keep both your mind and body fit, there is no better option than yoga. Yoga helps you control your weight, reduces many physical ailments, and helps you become flexible. That is why yoga is now practiced not only in India but all over the world. We see many people practicing yoga regularly around us.

But celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar says that many yoga practitioners make the same mistakes. These mistakes do not benefit their bodies as they should. Here is some special information about what those mistakes are.

Starting the asana on the right side

There are many asanas in yoga that are done on the left and right sides for equal time. While doing these asanas, most people start with the right side first. The asana is held on the right side for the right time. Now when the same asana is to be done on the left side, the stamina does not last and then the left side posture is quickly abandoned. So do not start every asana with the right side. Sometimes do it on the left and sometimes on the right side.

Do what you know how to do.

Many people tend to repeat the same asanas that they can do very well. Those asanas that are difficult for them, they do not go well with them. Or even if they do the asanas, they do not maintain their stamina until they reach the right posture. This should be avoided. Yoga should be done in the following manner: warm-up, sun salutation, yoga asanas, pranayama, shavasana.

If some people do not have time, they completely avoid one or two of these things and do only a few things. Do not do this. If you don't have time, do everything for a short period of time, advises Rujuta.