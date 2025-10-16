Fitness Tips: Simple Body Twist Exercises to Reduce Belly and Waist Fat After Childbirth

Many women, especially after childbirth, experience disproportionate fat accumulation in the stomach and waist area, leading to a loose abdomen and a less toned appearance, even with shapely arms, legs, buttocks, and thighs. Regular exercise can effectively reduce fat in these areas. Here's how to do it.

Easy body twist to reduce waist and stomach fat: Moving the body in a certain way to reduce waist and stomach fat can be very beneficial. This is what we call body twist. Let's see how to do it exactly.

1. To do the first body twist, stand a little closer to the wall with your back to the wall. Keep a little distance between both the legs. After this, turn to the right side and place both palms on the wall. Then turn to the left side and place both palms on the wall again. Do this for at least 50 times on both sides. This will reduce the fat on the waist.

2. After this, place both palms on the wall. Lift the right leg and take it as far as possible to the left side. After this, put it back in place and now lift the left leg and take it as far as possible to the right side. Do this exercise at least 50 times.

3. After this, place both palms on the wall. Fold the right leg at the knee and raise it up to about the chest. Then put that leg down and lift the left leg. Do this one after another for 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Stand with both palms on the wall. Fold the right leg at the knee and lift it up and place it under the left palm. Do the same with the left leg. This exercise should also be done one after the other for 4 to 5 minutes.