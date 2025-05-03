Fitness Tips: Simple Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat

As we age, it’s common for the size of the stomach to increase. For some people, while the arms and legs remain proportionate, the belly begins to sag. In many women, especially after childbirth, abdominal fat tends to loosen and become more prominent. Not only does the lower belly begin to hang, but the area above it can also appear larger, making the stomach look bulky overall.

This change often makes it difficult to wear fitted clothing comfortably. However, if you want to reduce the discomfort and appearance of a loose stomach, incorporating a few simple exercises into your routine can help. These exercises are time-efficient and can be particularly beneficial for those who struggle to find time for regular workouts.

Exercises to reduce belly fat

A video providing information about which exercises can be done in the shortest time to reduce belly fat has been shared by a fitness trainer on the Instagram page fitcoach_sheetal. Let's see what those exercises are exactly..

1. To do the first exercise, stand upright. After this, place both the palms on each other and raise them above your head. Now bend your right leg at the knee and lift it up. Touch your right knee with both palms and again raise your hands and lower your feet. Do the same with your left leg. Do this one after the other 50 times. Do this for a total of 3 sets.

2. To do the second exercise, stand straight. After this, bend your right leg at the knee and place both palms under it on each other. After this, raise your hands and lower your feet. Now do the same with your left leg. Do this one after the other 50 times. Do this for a total of 3 sets.

Do you see patches on your face like forehead black, cheeks white? Apply 'Ha' paste - the spots on your cheeks will also go away

3. To do the third exercise, place both palms on the back of your head. Now bend your right leg at the knee and touch your right knee with the corner of your left hand. Do the same with your left leg. Do this exercise one after the other 50 times.

