Five chefs discuss food-related aspirations for 2023

New Delhi, Jan 29 If studying food and culinary experiences has always been your passion, you should really focus on learning about regional cuisines this year. You might also be interested in learning more about molecular gastronomy or any other innovative ideas with a scientific basis that is changing the way we think about food. While we're on the subject of science and food, why not make a resolution to use food as medicine this year?

Furthermore, adhering to the mantra "you are what you eat" will assist us in bringing about the inside-out change in 2023. With that said, let's hear from the culinary experts about their how we can improve our culinary skills this year:

Sharing Smiles is Giving

We all cook to express our love to our loved ones through food. However, not everyone is as fortunate. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor believes that through the power of food, he can put more smiles on the faces of those who need it the most. Chef Kapoor is currently involved with Akshaya Patra, which feeds more than two million children every day, and he hopes to increase his contribution to the cause.

Treating Food as Medicine

People have long consumed food without understanding how it affects their vital body functions. Getting away from the fast-food culture can help them understand how nutrition affects their health. Chef Amit Puri believes in bringing unpopular superfoods and fortified ingredients to the forefront in order to help Ind adopt a conscious food consumption lifestyle.

Discovering lesser-known global cuisines

Pizza and pasta have seen iterations to appeal to the Indian palate. So much so that the original recipe has been lost, with new-age eateries and fast-food behemoths experimenting with their own, Indianised versions of these Italian creations. Chef Raji Gupta believes in bringing the world's most diverse, lesser-known full-course regional dishes that are simple, easy to prepare, and flavour-packed. Let's go on a culinary adventure around the world.

Including farm-to-fork menu options

"Healthy is not tasty" has long been a misconception. Chef Nicholas Shadbolt of Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection in Dubai, on the other hand, believes that it all depends on what is made, how it is done, and, most importantly, where the ingredients are sourced from. According to him, the hotel sources directly from UAE farms for their hotel kitchen. Interestingly, the hotel has introduced a healthy menu to meet the diverse needs of its patrons, whether they are heavy gymgoers or those seeking the serenity of the mind, body, and soul.

Discovering lost recipes

We still treasure traditional recipes. Our fondest memories are linked to bygone recipes, from velvety dal makhani to aromatic biryanis, and so on. There are, however, a plethora of hidden/lost recipes that you may wish to investigate. This year, Chef Prabjyot Kaur promises to unearth underexplored and lost regional cuisines from across India, allowing patrons to revisit recipes that their forefathers once enjoyed.

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@.in

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor