Five mistakes to avoid while waxing at home

New Delhi, Sep 15 We all know that waxing is unquestionably better than other depilatory procedures. The most effective and long-lasting form of hair removal is waxing. Rayed Merchant, Founder, Biosoft says "Waxing for hair removal requires proper technique to produce the greatest results. While getting waxed by a professional, there is nothing to worry about; however, while waxing at home, you need to exercise a little more caution."

Here is a list of the most frequent errors we make when waxing at home are listed below, along with advice on how to avoid them:

Not prepping your skin correctly

It's crucial to get your skin ready for an even and smooth wax. To get rid of any grime, sweat, or filth, wipe your skin clean with a damp towel or tissue. Then, dry the skin with a towel. Pre-wax creams or gels will keep your skin hydrated and stop it from drying out or flaking excessively after waxing. Applying generous amounts of talcum powder to your skin prior to the waxing process also guarantees a smooth and close hair removal experience.

Excessive use of wax

During waxing, all that is required is a very small layer of wax on each area of your skin. Your hair is held in place by the thin layer of wax and can be removed easily thanks to its adhesion. If you apply a lot of wax, the hair will come out unevenly. Additionally, it could leave waxy residue on your skin. The best course of action in this situation is to spread a thin coating of wax. Simply place a fresh wax strip on top, reheat it slightly, then swiftly pull to remove the wax residue. Applying thick layers of wax wastes unnecessary waxing fluid.

Getting the liquid wax to the right temperature

Getting the wax to the right temperature is one of the most crucial steps in the waxing hair removal process. The temperature of the wax directly correlates to how effectively the hair is removed. When applied, wax that is too cold will lump and not adhere effectively to the skin. If the wax is too hot, you run the risk of burning your skin. Before applying the wax to your skin, bring it to room temperature for 5-7 minutes to prevent this. Make sure the texture is easy to apply to the skin and has a caramel-like consistency.

Avoid putting wax on open wounds

You shouldn't wax over any cuts that are fresh or open or that have bruising. The damaged area of the skin deteriorates much more when hot wax is pulled out in a tugging action. It's best to wait until the wound is healed before waxing around it in order to prevent more damage.

Be swift when waxing!

When waxing oneself, the temptation is to remove the wax slowly. The wax strip is removed gradually, giving the appearance that it is less painful. That is not the situation. It's important to make sure you're pulling the strip swiftly and effectively. By doing this, the pain will be kept to a minimum and the hair will be properly removed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor