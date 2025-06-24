Flax Seeds for Hair: 3 Natural Ways to Use Flaxseeds for Stronger, Shinier Hair

Flax seeds have various benefits, It helps to reduce high cholesterol, weight and blood sugar levels can be controlled. However, these are not the only benefits. By eating flax seeds we can improve our hair and skin also. Flax seeds contain so many nutrients that the problem of hair breakage is eliminated. Also, hair becomes long, thick and strong. So let's know how to use flax seeds to take care of hair. You can use flax seeds for hair in three ways.

Benefits of applying flax seeds to hair

- Flax seeds contain antioxidants, which improve the quality of hair.

- Applying flax seeds to hair makes hair soft and shiny. Also, dry scalp is also improved.

- Weak hair roots get nourishment from flax seeds. Due to which hair does not break.

- Flax seeds also help in hair growth. Along with this, blood circulation in the scalp also remains good.

Flaxseed oil: To strengthen hair, you can apply flaxseed oil to your hair. You can buy this oil from the market or make it at home. To make this oil, first roast the seeds lightly. Then grind them. Add olive oil to it and cook. After cooling, remove the oil in a bottle. This oil strengthens the hair. Along with this, the problem of hair loss is also eliminated.

Flaxseed hair mask: A hair mask made of flaxseeds is also very beneficial. To prepare this, soak the flaxseeds in water for 3 to 4 hours. Then grind it to make a paste. Apply this paste directly to the hair. This will make the hair soft and shiny. Along with this, the hair will also get nourishment.

Flaxseed gel: You can also make a gel from flaxseeds. For this, soak the flaxseeds in water overnight. In the morning, boil it on low heat for 15 to 20 minutes. Once it cools down, strain it and separate the gel. Applying the gel on your hair will make your hair stronger and thicker.