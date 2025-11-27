Floral Saree to Striped Affair: 4 Times Nimrat Kaur Served Unforgettable Looks

Nimrat Kaur has taken over the screens as the femme fatale scene-stealer Meera in the recently released The Family Man Season 3. In each frame, Meera oozes power as someone who runs the show, topples governments, and stops at nothing. She kept the promotions as fashionably ferocious as she kept them on the screens - bringing together the magic romance of sarees, and the power of deep hues. Take a look:

Barbie with a Modern Twist

She stunned in a Fuschia pink body-fitting custom creation by Gauri and Nainika - a strappy piece featuring a sweetheart neckline with a modest form-fit and a wavy voluminous flare at the bottom. A magnum bow at the back and a luscious drape added drama to the outfit, and Nimrat simply elevated it with bright pink heels and striking edgy Swarovski jewellery.

Subtle in Stripes

Nimrat kept it chic and sophisticated in a white and burnt-orange striped fitting midi-dress, featuring a halter-neckline and a modest backless look, a creation by Sameer Madan. With retro hair, selective gem jewellery and ivory stilettos, Nimrat made a case for a classy, chic fit.

Crisp in Metallics

If looks could kill! Nimrat Kaur looked as sassy as ever in an electric blue tank top paired with a fitting black leather skirt featuring a sensual slit and buttoned details, a creation by Leo Clothing. Serving a contrast to the girl-next-door energy, Nimrat looked every bit strikingly stunning in an overall wet look, enhanced her outfit with chunky golden jewellery, and completed it all with YSL heels.

In the Floral Bliss

During The Family Man 3's grand premiere at IFFI 2025, Nimrat radiated a refreshing energy in a floral netted saree featuring detailed embroidery at the edges and patchwork all across, a dazzling creation by the celebrated designer, Rahul Mishra. She paired the drape with a metallic silver blouse with 3D details, serving a perfect contrast to the saree’s floral effect. She let the outfit speak volumes by styling her hair in a sleek bun and topping her look with unconventional earrings by Farah Khan World.