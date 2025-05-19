For Me, a Perfect Cup of Tea Is Bliss: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on International Tea Day

Tea is not just a word for some; it’s a whole emotion, and for Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, it is the latter. Speaking on the occasion of International Tea Day, which is observed on May 21, he confessed that he is a tea person. He said, “Growing up, during my childhood, tea was the only option we had. Coffee was not really a part of our culture or family, I would say. So, I naturally grew up as a tea person.” “For me, a perfect cup of tea is bliss. It has the power to make or break your mood and sets the tone for your day. It refreshes you in the morning and brings a sense of comfort,” he added.

He called tea “the common man's beverage” and said, “It’s something you stop by to enjoy just to refresh yourself with a quick cup. Whether you're tired or with friends, tea is the one drink that always comes to mind. “Har chhoti si break pe chai’.” He added, “And for Punjabis, it has an even deeper connection. You wake up in the morning, have your breakfast, finish your lunch or dinner, and then you say, ‘I think I’ll have a cup of tea and go to sleep.’ Tea is so much a part of our routine.”

He further shared that he has many memories tied to having tea with friends and family and said, “Especially at railway stations, tea becomes more than just a beverage; it connects people across the country.” And if Chef Harpal could get a chance to have tea with another public figure, he would like to have it with the country’s prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Chef Harpal said, “Sitting with him and discussing India or the idea of a New India over a cup of tea would be such a proud moment. After all, he is the man who once sold tea and turned it into a powerful symbol.”

With a variety of tea available in the market today, he prefers to have chamomile tea; however, he shared that his all-time favorite is English Breakfast tea. He said, “I enjoy it a lot. Sometimes, I also make my own special tea at home. It's a unique blend I’ve been drinking for the past two months. I mix turmeric, roasted cumin (jeera), moringa, black salt, lemon, and ginger. I boil all of these together, then add a few tea leaves, bring it to one quick boil, and strain it immediately.” “This tea is very refreshing for me, and I find it really interesting and healthy too,” Chef Harpal ended.