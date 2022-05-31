For your next vacation try a cruise

New Delhi, May 31 Because of the new generation of cruise ships, cruising today is unlike anything you've ever seen before, allowing you to vacation your way no matter where you go. Whether you're young or old, you can enjoy a different holiday every day, from indulgent relaxation to thrilling experiences and spellbinding entertainment -= all complemented by expertly crafted international cuisine and first-rate interior design everything you could possibly need for the ultimate holiday, all in one location.

Norwegian Prima, the industry's spacious new ship, created by global cruise travel innovators Norwegian Cruise Line

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor