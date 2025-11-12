Forget the Gym! Just 10 Minutes of Brisk Walking Can Boost Your Heart Health

10 Minute Walk Benefits: We often think that to stay fit, we need to go to the gym for hours or exercise for a long time. But according to recent research, even just 10 minutes of walking can do wonders for our heart and overall health. A study found that many people do not walk even 5,000 steps a day. This increases the risk of obesity, heart disease and premature death. In other words, the more time we sit, the more the body's balance deteriorates.

This research, published in the 'Annals of Internal Medicine', examined data from more than 30,000 people. It showed that people who walked less than 8,000 steps a day, but walked for 10–15 minutes continuously, had a much lower risk of heart disease and premature death.

Research shows that as important as the number of steps is, how you walk those steps is equally important. Taking short walks around the house or in the office is useful, but when we walk briskly for a few minutes in a row, it has a very good effect on the body.

Every step is beneficial

According to researcher Borja del Porro Cruz, “Any type of walking is good for the heart, but if those steps are taken in a row, the benefits increase many times over.” In other words, walking a little more means a little longer life expectancy.

No more effort, just a little change

According to experts, it is not necessary to go to the gym every day or set aside special time for exercise to stay healthy. Just make small changes to your daily habits. For example, walking to the market on foot, taking a short walk when dropping the children off at school, or taking a 10-minute walk during your lunch break, are enough. Even small changes in the way you walk can make a big difference.

Where to start?

“Start where you are,” says public policy researcher Chris Vielga. There's no need to find a special park or track to walk. Just walk around your street, neighborhood, or office. Walking will not only improve your health, but you'll also be able to experience the little beauties around you.