Free Lift Systems for Maximum Freedom in Motion: Engineered by Hafele

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: The fittings of the Free family give flaps new freedom in movement. This opens up more opportunities in the visual and technical design of furniture and has tangible benefits compared to hinged doors. But above all, it gives the furniture and the room undreamt elegance and lightness. It doesn’t matter whether a flap is lifted, tilted, swivelled, or folded – it immediately provides added value and more efficiency when working.

Almost 100 years of experience with furniture fittings, engineering expertise, and a close connection to the market and the people who work with furniture fittings on a daily basis led to the development of this product family. Inspired by the requirements of the market of tomorrow, the Free family fulfils the demands for creative freedom, choice of material, design, ease of installation and convenient operation on a whole new level. To put it simply: They are slimmer (with regard to design), lighter (to operate) and simpler (to install).

SLIMMER: Space-saving Design

Free lift systems combine hinge and lid stay into one unit – this reduces not just the amount of space that the hardware requires in the cabinet, but it also looks significantly more elegant. More room, due to the slimline, and discreet fittings, increases the amount of usable space in the cabinet interior. The consistent development of the 3-spring system and the motion geometry of the fittings has resulted in a slimmer construction of the housing.

LIGHTER: Easier Operations with Comfort

The main focus while developing the range was on providing maximum ease to the user. With the Free Lift Systems, Häfele has created new standards. The range turns opening and closing a cabinet into an experience. All the lift systems are characterized by having feather-light movement and are extremely smooth to operate. They can be precisely coordinated to the individual flap weight so that the front panel is held in any position and the handle is always easily reachable, even for persons of small stature.

SIMPLER: Quicker Installation Saves Time

An impressive advantage of the Free family is its globally unique simple, and quick installation. From one-handed installation and screw fixing of the fittings to clip-on mounting of the flaps, all working steps are optimized in such a way that the installer saves a noticeable amount of time – for more efficiency.

LIFT SYSTEMS

With Free fold, Free up, Free swing, Free flap and Free space, the range covers all of the most popular types of openings for flaps on wall units. Free fold and Free fold short make it possible to create smooth-running double flap lift-up fitting solutions and are designed for high wall units. Free swing is the ideal choice if an extremely large front panel needs to be swivelled away over the top of the cabinet. The Free parallel lift-up front fitting moves one-piece front panels upwards parallel to the cabinet and is therefore ideally suited for cabinets with front panels above them. The Free flap hinge-less stay flap fittings have already made their mark in an impressive fashion. They are extremely easy to install and have a practical clip-on mechanism for installing the front panel without tools. Free space is characterized by an extremely compact size that goes hand-in-hand with fine, understated, yet distinctive designs. It eliminates the need for large cover caps and opens up new freedom for modern furniture design, such as convenient flaps for shallow cabinet depths.

SYSTEM FUNCTIONALITIES

All Free lift systems come with an integrated soft close for easy and gentle closing. However, the trick lies in the fact that the soft close operates in both the opening and the closing direction. This makes operating the flaps extremely easy and convenient, independent of their type of movement.

The lift systems can also be optionally equipped with an electric drive (E-drive). A gentle tap on the front panel or the push-button switches embedded in the side panel allows the flap to be effortlessly and effectively opened and closed without having to guide it by hand. Quiet operation, integrated safety stop function and cushioned movement to the end position predestines this version of the fittings for top-quality furniture construction.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Häfele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free:1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network, Häfele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor