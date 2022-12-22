From carols to midnight mass, 5 ways Kerala celebrates  Christmas

People are excited for the opportunity to eat, drink, and have a good time while putting their boring daily activities on hold, even if just for a day. Christmas is almost here.

Let's look at the history of Christianity in India before discussing how Christmas is observed in Kerala. St. Thomas was one of the 12 apostles who followed Jesus Christ and were given the mission to spread the gospel. In AD 52, St. Thomas travelled far and wide, even making it to India, and landed in Muziris, or roughly where modern-day Kodungallur is today. Some of the villagers are claimed to have been converted by him, and as a result, Christianity began to expand gradually.Thomas of Cana is thought to have arrived in Kerala in the fourth century, and Christianity grew rapidly after that. Christmas celebrations in Kerala are a lovely fusion of Syrian Christian, Western Christian, and regional traditions. Here are a few of the basic joys of Malayalee Christmas celebrations.

Greetings : The majority of handmade cards are made by children, who then gift them to their loved ones, friends, neighbours, and anybody else they choose. After the midnight service, everyone meets one another with smiles; even the grumpiest of neighbours can't help but smile.

Carols all the way: Weeks before Christmas, carol singing begins. All local churches sing carols, and carol groups from the local churches visit the congregations' homes. Even lone individuals create groups to sing carols. Exercise your vocal chords and join in on some carol singing to get into the holiday spirit. It is, after all, the season to be cheerful!

Merry Mass: Everyone makes an effort to make it to the midnight mass. Join your friends and family for a midnight, morning, or evening mass to get into the holiday mood. The Christmas spirit can be experienced when attending mass in a variety of ways, from joy to bliss to even tears!

Baubles and Trees: What would Christmas be without the traditional Christmas tree decorated with ornaments, snow, angels, candies, and other festive decorations? The majority of households begin decorating their homes in the first week of December. Many people use artificial fir trees or grow their own in their gardens. They decorate their homes with lighting, hang wreaths, and hang the customary Christmas star.

Let peace prevail: Malayalees from all over the world make a point of trying to get here for Christmas to spend time with all of their family, friends, and relations. They decide to take some time to themselves and work to make sure the entire Khandaan comes together. It's a very satisfying experience!