From getaways to romantic dinners, your Valentine's Day guide

New Delhi, Feb 9 Looking to celebrate your relationship with an indulgent staycation or getaway? Or make your partner feel special with a romantic dinner or day? Here's a curation of the best Valentine's Day packages across the country, so go ahead and make your bookings:

Getaways

A Celebration of Love at Raffles Udaipur this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a month-long celebration of love and togetherness, trying to spoil our loved ones to show them how much they truly mean. At Raffles Udaipur, celebrate Valentine's Day in a cocoon of love, surrounded by the majestic Aravalis and the shimmering Udai Sagar Lake. Soak in the divine essence of the island laden with experiences unlike any other and bask in bliss and love with your partner.

The richness and diversity of your experience know no bounds when you're at Raffles Udaipur. To book your romantic getaway, reach out to udaipur@raffles.com.

Six Senses Vana: Discover the ultimate expression of self-love with Vana

As we welcome the most romantic season of the year, give yourself a gift of self-love this Valentine's Day. Six Senses Vana is the perfect destination where your retreat is replete with soulful treatments, activities, experiences, and meals for you to help you feel your best and to maintain it long after your stay. Experience the wellness journey with nourishing food, including an Ayurvedic specialty restaurant; therapies, acupuncture, reflexology, and natural alignment; and a kind-hearted team that completes the retreat. From Rose themed décor to making your own body scrub, dosha churnas, and face mask, to a strawberry-themed breakfast buffet, Six Senses Vana brings to you a week-long self-care retreat, from February 7 to February 14. One can indulge in self-love, exploration, and rejuvenation with a well-balanced week of transformative experience.

Valentine's on the waves at Cordelia Cruises

Giving a meaningful definition to Valentine's and celebrating the love that is spread all around, Cordelia Cruises offers an ideal date getaway place for all. Whether you are a group of friends, a young or an elderly couple, Cordelia is the right place to commemorate your love this Valentine's. With specially curated Valentine's decorations coupled with a beautiful sunset on the sea, delectable dining for two, and many other activities onboard, making it utterly romantic and picturesque, Cordelia is definitely the destination of your dreams, this Valentine's.

The schedule is as below:

February 11, 2023- 2 nighters-Mumbai-At Sea-Mumbai

February 13, 2023- 4 nighters- Mumbai-At Sea -Lakshadweep-At Sea-Mumbai

Additionally, other itineraries including 2-nighters, 3-nighters, 4-nighters, and 5-nighters are also available.

Cost Rs 36,389/- onwards.

