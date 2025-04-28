From Mango to Coconut: 5 Must-Try Healthy Halwa Recipes for the Summer Season

Summer vacation has already begun and children's demand to have something new every day especially sweet. Here are some healthy sweet halwa that you can give your child.

1. Mango Suji (Semolina) Halwa

Mangoes are the fruit of the season, and this halwa is light and aromatic.

Ingredients: Ripe mango pulp, Semolina (suji), Jaggery or coconut sugar (for a healthier sweetener), Ghee (minimal), Cardamom powder

Tip: Roast the semolina properly until golden before adding mango pulp for the best flavor.

2. Coconut Halwa

Coconut is cooling and hydrating, so it will act as a refreshing agent.

Ingredients: Fresh grated coconut, Coconut milk, A hint of jaggery, Cashews and raisins, A pinch of nutmeg

Tip: Use fresh coconut instead of desiccated for better taste and nutrition.

3. Carrot and Coconut Halwa

Lighter than the winter carrot halwa, this one use coconut for extra freshness.

Ingredients: Grated carrots, Grated coconut, Almond milk (optional for vegan version, Dates puree as a sweetener

Tip: Steam the carrots slightly before cooking to reduce the overall cook time and retain nutrients.

4. Banana Halwa (Kerala Style)

Ripe bananas are abundant, and this halwa is energy-boosting without being heavy.

Ingredients: Ripe bananas (Nendran variety if possible), Jaggery syrup, Coconut oil or ghee, Cardamom powder

Tip: Keep stirring continuously on a low flame to achieve a rich, glossy texture.

5. Papaya Halwa: Papaya is light on digestion and full of enzymes.

Ingredients: Ripe papaya puree, Minimal jaggery, Little ghee, A few almonds for garnish

Tip: Choose very ripe papayas for natural sweetness, minimizing the need for added sugar.