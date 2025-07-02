From Menstrual Relief to Glowing Skin: 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Gulkand for Women
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 2, 2025 16:14 IST2025-07-02T16:13:45+5:302025-07-02T16:14:38+5:30
Gulkand, a sweet and cooling preserve of fragrant rose petals, is a favorite among all ages in our house. Its irresistible taste and health benefits, especially for women, make it hard to resist, even by the spoonful. Gulkand holds special importance in Ayurveda and is particularly enjoyed in summer for its cooling properties. According to Ayurveda, gulkand provides natural cooling to the body, balances the body's heat, and helps reduce menstrual problems. Moreover, gulkand is an easy and natural remedy to maintain skin glow, improve digestion, and reduce mental stress. If women include gulkand in their daily diet, they can maintain a good balance of both beauty and health. Let's see what exactly are the benefits of eating gulkand for women.
Benefits of eating gulkand for women...
- For blood growth: - Gulkand is very healthy and full of many medicinal properties. Gulkand is rich in iron, which helps in increasing the production of hemoglobin in our body and increasing the amount of blood in the body. Eating gulkand regularly increases the red blood cells in the body, due to which there is no blood deficiency in the body and good health is maintained.
- Useful for menstruation: - Eating gulkand helps in regularizing menstruation in women and controlling other problems related to it. Apart from this, gulkand is useful in regulating menstruation by maintaining the balance of hormones. Also, it relaxes the organs related to reproduction and helps in reducing the pain and cramps in the stomach during menstruation.
- Helps reduce mood swings: - Eating gulkand regularly by women helps reduce mood swings. Gulkand contains some special antioxidants, which reduce oxidative stress, provide mental peace, and keep the mind happy. Also, it reduces the cortisol level in the body, which helps to relieve stress and anxiety and stay fresh forever.
- Helps protect against anemia during pregnancy: - During pregnancy, women can develop the problem of anemia (blood deficiency), which can also affect the growth of the baby. In such a case, gulkand, which is rich in iron and essential minerals, helps in increasing the blood in the body and preventing anemia. This protects against symptoms such as weakness caused by blood deficiency during pregnancy.
- Helps in increasing fertility:- Gulkand is useful in increasing fertility. It improves mood by balancing hormones, increases stamina, and boosts fertility. Apart from this, it reduces dryness in women's reproductive organs and provides them with relief.
- Beneficial for skin:- Gulkand contains essential oils along with natural pigments, which help in increasing the glow of the face and improving the texture of the skin. It reduces dullness of the skin and is useful in increasing blood circulation in the skin. Apart from this, the antibacterial properties of Gulkand help in reducing acne and keeping the skin clean.
- To reduce bloating:- Bloating is a very common problem among women. During menstruation or after meals, some people have problems with bloating and gas. In such a situation, eating Gulkand helps in improving digestion by increasing the enzymes in the digestive system. Apart from this, the anti-inflammatory properties of gulkand are helpful in reducing swelling in the stomach and providing relief from bloating.