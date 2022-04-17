Fun and yummy Easter recipes to make this summer

New Delhi, April 17 Easter is a time for joy and celebration. Easter is celebrated with equal zeal and enthusiasm all over the world. We enjoy the festivities as we do at all other festivals. No Easter is complete without a lavish meal shared with friends and family. While many restaurants have special Easter menus, staying in and cooking a meal at home together is a great way to spend Easter.

Here are some fun recipes from Voltas Beko that you can make using simple ingredients and appliances for some yummy dishes:

BANANA MUG CAKE FOR BREAKFAST

Duration: 10min

Serves: 1-2 people

Ingredients:

* 1 gm banana

* 2 tablespoon milk

* 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

* 1 Pinch baking soda

* 2 tablespoon brown sugar

* 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

* 5 tablespoon all-purpose flour

* 1 Pinch salt

Garnishing:

* Chopped coriander leaves as required

* 1 cheese cubes

Steps:

* Put the peeled ripped banana in a bowl and mash it well using a fork.

* Once mashed, transfer it to a microwaveable cup.

* Add sugar, milk, vanilla essence and oil to the cup. Combine them well with the mashed banana.

* Now add flour, baking soda and salt.

* Whisky well till there are no lumps and you have a thick and smooth mixture.

* Slide the cup in the Voltas Beko microwave oven and let it cook for 2 minutes.

* Once done, garnish with banana slices and serve.

FRITTATA IN A MUG FOR A RELAXED AFTERNOON

Duration: 25 mins

Serves: 1-2 people

Ingredients:

* 2 egg

* 1 tablespoon chopped tomato

* 1 tablespoon coriander leaves

* 1/2 teaspoon oregano

* salt as required

* 1 tablespoon chopped capsicum

