Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi Ji To Share With Family and Friends

Mahatma Gandhi has major contribution in India's freedom struggle, on October 2nd, whole country celebrate the birth anniversary of Gandhiji. This day is observed as national holiday in India. Gandhi Ji's leadership in India's non-violent freedom struggle and his global legacy of peace, justice, and non-violence, a philosophy celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence. These celebrations include prayer meetings, cultural programs, cleanliness drives, and events that encourage the adoption of his values in daily life. Here are few wishes, images and greetings that you can share with your friends and family.

Gandhi’s teachings were not just philosophical ideals but practical lessons for life, embodying the values of forgiveness, strength, and personal transformation. As we reflect on his words, may they serve as a reminder to cultivate inner strength, pursue knowledge, and make positive change in the world through our actions.

Wishing you a Gandhi Jayanti filled with peace, harmony, and truth.

May we all follow Gandhi ji’s path of truth and non-violence.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May you find courage in truth and strength in simplicity.

Be the change that you wish to see in the world. – Mahatma Gandhi

An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind. – Mahatma Gandhi

Let Gandhi ji’s life remind us to be simple, honest, and brave.

A very Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let us practice truth in every word and action.

Gandhi Jayanti reminds us that one person’s courage can change the world

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. – Mahatma Gandhi

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

An ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching.