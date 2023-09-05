Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 3 sweet bhog recipes you can try at home

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is held to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival officially kicks out on Chaturthi, the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month, which normally falls between the months of August and September. Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 19th this year.

People prepare various prasads to give to Lord Ganesha as well as bring in idols of the god to their homes and perform "Sthapana Puja" to welcome him. Chants are also sung to honour the coming of "bappa" on this special day. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is heavily centred around food. Devotees prepare mouthwatering sweet delicacies to serve as bhog to Lord Ganesha because it is said that he enjoyed mithai, especially modak.

Here are three traditional bhog recipes you can make at home for this festive season:

Ukadiche Modak: After all, it is supposed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite dish, so much so that the scriptures also refer to him as "Modakpriya." Modak, a type of sweet dumpling created by steaming balls of rice flour with coconut, jaggery, and cashew nuts inside, is a traditional food served during Ganesh Puja.

Puran poli: A traditional sweet dish from Maharashtra, puran poli is a maida-based flatbread filled with sweet dal and jaggery that shouts decadence at the mention of it. In one of the 10 days, many Maharashtrian homes present Lord Ganesha bhog of puran poli to ask for his blessings.

Basundi: Basundi is a thick, creamy, and incredibly indulgent Maharashtrian dessert that is a near relative of rabri. To enjoy basundi to its fullest, it is typically served with deep-fried pooris. Basundi is made with thickened milk and is spiced with cardamom and a variety of chunky nuts and dried fruits.