Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing puja

As the anniversary of Lord Ganesh's birth, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed. Lord Ganesh is revered as the god of knowledge, wealth, and fortune during Ganesh Chaturthi. According to popular belief, Lord Ganesh was born on the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Currently, according to the English calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls in August or September. This celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 while the Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 28, 2023.



DO's

Devotees can bring Ganpati home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days, or 10 days.

As the lord is considered a guest, everything from food, water, or prasad, should be offered to him first.

Prepare sattvic food for the lord, offer it to idol first and then consume it.

Make sure your Ganesha idol is made of clay and no artificial metallic tinted colour is used.

If there is no waterbody near your house, immerse the idol of Ganesha in your house in a drum or bucket.

DON'TS