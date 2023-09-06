Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Five Prasad items to relish during festivities

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi, which honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, will start on September 19. A revered god who has been linked to knowledge, wealth, and luck is known as Lord Ganesh. A few of the different names for Lord Ganesha are Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 while the Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 28, 2023.

The important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed throughout India. Ganesh idols are purchased and offered up for ten days of worship. Along with celebrations that include dance and music, you can hear raucous roaring for Ganpati Bappa Morya and Mangal Murti Morya. There must always be plenty of food and sweets at an Indian event. I am sharing below a variety of recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi:

Coconut Laddoo

This coconut laddoo, which is made with desiccated coconut, condensed milk, and almonds, is a delicious dessert to have on your lunch menu for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mawa Gujiya

An actual, sweet, fried Indian dumpling filled with mawa (milk solids), almonds, and coconut. It is a delectable dessert made during Indian celebrations.

Besan Laddoo

Gram flour, ghee, and sugar are just a few of the items you'll need to make these delectable, melt-in-your-mouth dessert balls. Use this simple, fail-proof recipe to create this delectable dessert!

Chickpea Sundal

In Southern Indian temples, a meal called chickpea sundal is offered as prasad, or food. This traditional South Indian festive tea time snack's mild flavours are enhanced by green chilly, finely chopped ginger, and freshly grated coconut.

Kobbari Kudumulu (Indian spiced steamed rice balls)

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the traditional food Kobbari Kudumulu, also known as Undrallu, is prepared in Andhra Pradesh. For the pooja, each family prepares a unique set of naivedhyam delicacies to gift to Lord Ganesha. The most typical ones that are prepared in most families are kudumulu. This recipe for salted kobbari kudumulu utilises rice rava and coconut.