Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Important vastu rules to follow while placing Ganesha

As the anniversary of Lord Ganesh's birth, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed. Lord Ganesh is revered as the god of knowledge, wealth, and fortune during Ganesh Chaturthi. According to popular belief, Lord Ganesh was born on the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Currently, according to the English calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls in August or September. This celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 while the Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 28, 2023.

Essential Vastu rules that provide a blueprint for positioning the Ganpati idol in alignment with these principles.

Optimal Direction for Ganpati Idol Placement:

Vastu experts stress the significance of installing the Ganpati idol in the proper orientation. The orientations to the north, west, and northeast are seen to be very suitable. To represent Lord Shiva's home and his fortunate qualities, the idol should ideally face north. Furthermore, it is advised that the Ganesh idol's back face the house's main door or exit. On the other hand, placing idols in the south is thought to be less advantageous.

Ganpati Idol's Posture

Vastu concerns heavily rely on the Ganpati idol's position. A seated position (lalitasana) is regarded as optimal for household worship. This promotes peace and calmness in the surrounding area. On the other hand, a reclining position denotes luxury, comfort, and wealth. The posture selection is consistent with one's goals.

Notice the direction of the trunk

Ganesha is one of the most well-known gods in the Hindu pantheon, and for good reason—he has great abilities, therefore it's important to follow Vastu principles while installing him in your home. One of the most crucial is to surround the statue with votive candles to activate its power. For optimal results, make sure the statue is pointed east or west-northwest. Keep the statue's base tidy and devoid of clutter to maintain his energy and draw wealth into your house. Depending on the vadha (direction) of your dwelling, install Ganesh in an advantageous direction—either the eastern or western side.

Color Choice for the Ganpati Idol

The color of the Ganpati idol holds profound significance beyond aesthetics. Opting for a white Ganesha idol symbolizes peace and prosperity, making it suitable for individuals seeking harmony and contentment. Meanwhile, those desiring personal growth can consider a vermilion-colored Ganesha, in accordance with Vastu beliefs.