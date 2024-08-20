Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why Bappa Prefers Basil Over Durva on Bhadrapada Chaturthi

No Hindu household is complete without a Tulsi plant, and hardly any Hindu home is devoid of a Ganesha idol. Given this deep-rooted tradition, why is Tulsi not offered to Lord Ganesha? It's well-known that Ganesha prefers Durva grass, but why not Tulsi, which is also considered medicinal? While both plants hold medicinal properties, Tulsi is conspicuously absent from Ganesha's offerings. However, there's an exception: during Bhadrapada Chaturthi (Ganesha Chaturthi), Tulsi leaves are offered to Ganesha. Here's the mythological tale behind this practice.

Once upon a time, there was an extremely beautiful apsara who longed for an ideal husband. She performed numerous austerities, pilgrimages, and rituals to find her soulmate. During one such meditation, she encountered a radiant Ganesha. Captivated by his divine form, she disturbed his meditation to express her love.

When Ganesha opened his eyes, he was surprised by the apsara's advances. He gently reminded her of his divine status and declined her proposal, stating that he would never be bound by worldly attachments. Hurt and angered, the apsara cursed Ganesha, prophesying that he too would eventually marry. Ganesha countered her curse, transforming her into a Tulsi plant. However, to alleviate her suffering, he promised that Lord Krishna would marry her.

Thus, Tulsi became a revered plant, and a tradition arose of symbolically marrying Tulsi to Krishna every year. Despite this divine connection, Ganesha refused to accept Tulsi offerings, adhering to the consequences of the curse. This is why Durva grass, considered more beneficial for elephants (Ganesha's vahana), is offered to him, while Tulsi is dedicated to deities associated with human forms.

The exception to this rule is during Bhadrapada Chaturthi, when Tulsi leaves, in the form of a letter, are offered to Ganesha. It's believed that in this form, Ganesha accepts the offering.

This mythological tale, coupled with a practical understanding, suggests that while Tulsi is highly medicinal for humans, Durva grass is more beneficial for elephants. Hence, the specific offerings to deities are tailored to their unique attributes and the circumstances surrounding their mythological narratives.