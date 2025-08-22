Ganeshotsav 2025: How Many Days Is It Auspicious to Keep Ganpati Idol? Know the Importance of Each Day

Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in India. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring Ganpati idols home with devotion, love, and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated with great pomp, especially in Maharashtra, with drums, bhajans, and kirtans. But every year one question arises in people’s minds: How many days is it considered auspicious to keep Ganpati at home?

According to Hindu scriptures, bringing and installing a Ganesh idol at home depends on tradition, faith, and convenience. That is why the number of days varies from household to household.

As per the Hindu Vedic calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 26, 2025 and end on 27 August at 3:44 pm. Since Udayatithi is valid, this year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, 27 August. Ganesh Visarjan is always observed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Traditions of Keeping Ganpati Idol

1. One-and-a-Half Day Ganpati

Some devotees keep Ganesh idols at home for one and a half days. This tradition is small, simple, and emotional. Devotees bid farewell to Bappa early, taking blessings and resolving to invite him again the following year.

2. Three-Day Ganpati

For working families, keeping Ganpati for three days is convenient. After three days of worship, devotion, and prasad offerings, immersion is carried out.

3. Five-Day Ganpati

It is believed that keeping Ganpati for five days brings positivity and prosperity. This period allows enough time to invite family and friends, perform puja, and distribute prasad.

4. Seven-Day Ganpati

The seven-day tradition symbolises deep faith and devotion. Devotional music, worship, and joy fill the household throughout the week. Many families who wish to immerse fully in the festive spirit follow this tradition.

5. Eleven-Day Ganpati

The most traditional and grand form of Ganesh Chaturthi is the eleven-day celebration. Bappa resides in homes and pandals for the entire period, especially in Maharashtra and other states. On the last day, Anant Chaturdashi, grand visarjan processions unite communities in devotion, joy, and festivity.