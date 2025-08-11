Ganeshotsav 2025: Know Bhadrapada Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat Rules, Spiritual Benefits

Ganesh Chaturthi which falls in month of Bhadrapada marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra and other parts of India. It symbolizes the arrival of Ganesha to earth from his heavenly abode, where he stays with his devotees for ten days, alleviating their troubles and granting them prosperity and wisdom. Ganesh Chaturthi which falls in Bhadrapada is one of the important fasting day as it falls in the month that is dedicated to lord Ganesha.

Bhadrapada Ganesh Chaturthi fast, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. On this day devotees fast from sunrise until the moon is sighted on Ganesh Chaturthi. The devotes is allowed to eat fast related food and they can also consume fruits. Common dishes include Sabudana Khichadi, fruits, and nuts. The fast is broken with prayers and offerings to Lord Ganesha once the moon appears. The Bhadrapad Ganesh Chaturthi fast is a time for devotion, community celebration, and spiritual reflection.

Lord Ganesha, who is known as remover of obstacles and bestower of prosperity, is central to the observance. Sincere fasting and rituals are believed to bring blessings and wish fulfillment.

Fasting Rules: Many devotees observe fast on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 27 2025. Before going on fast decide the duration of your fast based on your health and preference. You can fast for the full day, half day, or specific hours. While doing fast it is important to consider you are having positive thoughts.

Types of fast

Nirjal fast: If observing a nirjal (without water) fast, ensure you hydrate well before and after the fasting period. Spiritual practices: Engage in prayer, mantra chanting, and other spiritual activities to enhance the devotional experience.

How to break Fast ?

The fast is typically broken after sighting the moon at night, often with the consumption of Ganeshji's prasad (like modak or sesame ladoo) and then fruits. To break the fast, first worship god, eat normal home cooked food . If you eat outside food or spicy food it will harm your health . Make sure while breaking fast you will not get up from the place you are eating.