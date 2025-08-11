Ganeshotsav 2025: Puja Samagri List and Things You Must Know Before Ganesh Idol Sthapana at Home

Ganeshotsav is filled with lots of celebration, sweets and enthusiasm, but bringing idol is not just a fun it comes with lot of responsibilities. If you bring idol to your house for one and half day, five or six days or 10 days you must follow few rules. Here is the list of Puja Samagri, preparations you should do before doing Ganesh Sthapana Puja.

Ganesh Puja Samagri and arrangement of Idol

1. Once you bring idol home before entering house, the women of family must wash the feet of person who is holding Ganesh idol with milk and water and do aukshan (Aarti) and then bring idol inside house.

2. Before placing Ganesh idol and decided place put some rice and then place it. Cover idol's face with the cloth. Note that the idol doesn’t need to be placed there on the day of the worship; it is acceptable to do so beforehand.

3. On the day of puja the person who will is doing puja must ensure that he takes bath, then he should first do puja of household deities and then the ganesh idol.

4. Clean the lamps the day before, filling them with wick, oil, ghee, etc. Place a plate beneath the samai. Modern glass lamps, which help keep flames steady, are recommended. The lamps should also be accompanied by incense, turmeric, and kumkum.

5. Before sitting for puja arrange the samai (lamp), niranjan (light), incense, and camphor on the right side of the idol.

6. Prepare two betel leaves (with the stem facing Bappa) along with some money and betel nut, placing them on one or both sides of the idol. Position two coconuts and fruits near the betel leaves. You can arrange five different varieties of panchadhya, such as walnuts and kharik, on the leaves.

7. If available, keep 21 beads of cotton wool ready for Ganapati.

Puja Samagri needed to offer Ganpati

1. To your left, have a copper vessel filled with drinking water, and on your right, place a vase filled with the same water alongside a paali (spoon) and another tamhan.

2. If you have any ornaments for Bappa, keep them ready. After Guruji starts the puja, you can offer them to Bappa.

3. Try to bring variety of flowers in a big plate, taking them out individually. If possible, arrange each flower type separately without overcrowding. Prepare 5-6 pairs of 21 durvas (grass), along with 7-8 bilva leaves (without holes). Limit the use of basil.

4. Keep small quantities of turmeric, kumkum, gulal, shendur, bukka, and saffron powder in separate small bowls. As the puja begins, designate a relative to bring hot water in a vase.

Essential Prasad samagri

1. For offerings, place milk mixed with sugar, jaggery, coconut, modak, and pedha in front of the idol.

2. Prepare panchamrit, a mix of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar, together or separately.

3. Serve modak and pedha in a clean bowl, avoiding contact with the packaging.

Important Things that person who perform Puja

1. Loosen the yajnopavit (janve) and wet it, placing it nearby to avoid any rush during the puja.

4. The host should ideally dress in traditional attire and keep a clean handkerchief nearby for wiping hands. Ensure there is a seat for sitting or standing.

5. Place a copper pot or tamhan (a traditional vessel) in front of Ganapati for worship.

Remember

The most important advice is to worship with utmost faith and caution. Focus entirely on the worship and avoid distractions, such as mobile phones. After the puja, or in the afternoon before meals, offer Mahanaivedya (grand offering) to Bappa and perform the Mahaarti. Before doing aarti in the evening, re-offer turmeric, kumkum, gandha, flowers, and durva to Bappa. Conduct some offerings before performing aarti.

Until the immersion, continue to worship in the same manner every morning and evening. Remove the previous day's flowers (Nirmalya) and gently clean the idol with a cloth, then adorn it with a new garland.

On the day of Uttara Puja, drink milk or curd with Bappa. After completing aarti at home, bow to Bappa, and then gently move the idol to the location of the Uttara Puja. There is no need to perform aarti again at the immersion site.