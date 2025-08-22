Ganeshotsav 2025: Seven Popular Maharashtra Modaks to Sweeten the Festive Spirit

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, kitchens in Maharashtra fill with the sweet aroma of modaks, the favourite delicacy of Lord Ganesha. According to tradition, modak symbolises spiritual knowledge, inner bliss, and prosperity. Mythology also narrates that Goddess Parvati once offered modaks to her sons, Ganesha and Kartikeya, saying the one who proved most deserving would receive them. When Ganesha displayed his wisdom, he was declared the winner, and since then, the sweet has been associated with him. Devotees believe offering modaks during Ganeshotsav pleases the deity and brings blessings of happiness, health, and wealth.

Here are seven varieties of Maharashtra’s favourite festive modaks and how they are prepared:

1. Ukadiche Modak

The traditional steamed modak is made by preparing a soft dough from rice flour. The filling is a fragrant mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. Small dumplings are shaped, filled, and then steamed, resulting in soft, melt-in-the-mouth modaks often served hot with ghee.

2. Chocolate Modak

This modern twist is popular among children. Cocoa powder or melted chocolate is blended with milk powder, condensed milk, and butter to form smooth dough. The mixture is shaped in moulds to create glossy chocolate modaks that balance tradition with taste.

3. Mawa Modak

Rich and festive, mawa or khoya is roasted in ghee, sweetened with sugar, and flavoured with saffron and cardamom. The mixture is shaped into modaks, sometimes garnished with silver vark. These modaks are dense, creamy, and indulgent.

4. Fried Modak

Unlike steamed modaks, this crispy version uses a wheat flour or maida shell stuffed with coconut-jaggery filling. Once sealed, they are deep-fried to a golden brown. Crunchy on the outside and soft inside, these modaks last longer, making them ideal for sharing during festivities.

5. Rava Modak

Semolina (rava) is roasted in ghee until aromatic, then shaped into modaks with fillings like coconut or nuts. This version is quick to prepare, light in texture, and perfect for households looking for an easy yet festive recipe.

6. Peda Modak

Milk, sugar, and cardamom are cooked into peda-like dough and then shaped into modaks. This variation requires less time and effort while retaining the festive spirit. It is especially popular among working families during Ganeshotsav.

7. Dry Fruit Modak

Dates, figs, raisins, cashews, and almonds are chopped and bound with ghee to make a nutrient-rich filling. The mixture is shaped into modaks that are not only delicious but also healthy, providing energy during the busy festive days.

From the soft and traditional ukadiche to the modern chocolate and the nutritious dry fruit version, each modak reflects a unique flavour of devotion. During Ganesh Chaturthi, these sweets are more than just desserts—they are offerings of love, tradition, and gratitude to the beloved elephant-headed deity.