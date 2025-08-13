Ganeshotsav 2025 Special: 5 Important Tips You Must Know to Make Ukadiche Modak Perfect

Ganpati is consider a lord of wisdom, knowledge, new beginnings, and the remover of obstacles. One of the famous bhog that is offered to him is Modak, specially steam Modak, popularly known as Ukadiche Modak. It is a simple yet complicated sweet dish made out of three ingredient.

This dish require three things rice flour, coconut and jaggery. The proper amount of all these ingredients makes this dish perfect and delicious. Here are few tips you should know before making modak.

Special tips for making perfect Ukadiche Modak

1) While making the batter of Modak, adding a little bit of ghee to the jaggery and coconut will make it taste better. To make batter (filling of Modak), wet coconut should be grated evenly. If the coconut is white, the filling will be better. The jaggery should not be too sticky or hard, otherwise the filling may get stuck. Choose reddish jaggery. Take proper care while choosing the jaggery.

2) While making Ukadiche Modak, use fine rice if possible. Do not use thick rice. So that the Modak does not become sticky. If you boil the Modak on turmeric leaves, it tastes better. Keep the Modak pot at least 5 minutes in advance and keep the water on the gas.

3) Before putting the modak in the modak pot or cooker, add oil on banana leaves then put the modak inside. By doing this, the modak does not stick. It also gives off the aroma of banana leaves. Do not stick the modak too much while placing it. Be careful that the modak does not stick to your throat while eating.

4) While making modak, the buds often do not fall properly. You can easily break the buds of the cooked modak with a spoon. For this, you will need the help of a small spoon. Knead the boiled rice flour ball properly.

5) Apply oil on your hands and take a little flour with your hands and make a deep shape like puri. Fill this puri with the modak filling, then close the puri properly from all sides and give it the shape of modak. Then place this modak on a sieve and steam it for 15 minutes.