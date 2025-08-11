Ganeshotsav Special 2025: 5 Traditional Bhog (Prasad) You Should Offer to Bappa

Ganpati is said to be a god of good fortune, prosperity abundance and protection and intelligence . On the other hand Ganesha also loves sweets and it is said that if you offer his favorite sweet as bhog he becomes happy. So here are few mostly offered sweets as bhog (prasad) to lord ganesh during ganeshotsav.

Modak: Ukadiche Modak (Steam Modak) filled with coconut and jaggery is ganapati's favorite sweet. It is offered on the first day of Ganpati which is called Ganesh Chaturthi. Modak's are either steamed or fried to perfection. Modaks symbolize spiritual knowledge and self-realization, making them a perfect offering for the festival.

Puran Poli: Puran Poli is a traditional sweet flatbread from Maharashtra, made with a dough of all-purpose flour and stuffed with a sweet lentil and jaggery filling. It is a beloved festive dish in Maharashtrian households and is offered to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. Puran Poli is believed to bring contentment and bliss to the family.

Ladoo: Ladoos are another favorite of Lord Ganesha. Popular varieties include besan (gram flour) ladoos, boondi ladoos, and motichoor ladoos. These sweet balls are made with ghee, sugar, and various nuts. Ladoos symbolize prosperity and happiness, making them an auspicious offering.

Satori: It is a Maharashtrian sweet flatbread made with khoya (milk solids), ghee, besan (gram flour), and milk. It is a popular festive recipe in Maharashtra and is often offered as bhog to Lord Ganesha during the 10-day celebration.

Kheer: Payasam, also known as kheer, is a delicious milk pudding made by boiling milk with rice, sugar or jaggery until it reaches a creamy texture. It is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts. Payasam is a traditional South Indian dish that is considered a festive treat and is offered to Lord Ganesha as bhog.

These five bhog items are a small sample of the many offerings made to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. Each dish is significant and believed to bring specific blessings, allowing devotees to express their love and devotion to the deity.