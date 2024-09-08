Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Timing for One and a Half Day Ganesh Immersion

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, marking the start of a 10-day celebration that will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi. This vibrant festival, which begins on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, is a special occasion as it also celebrates birth of lord Ganesh. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7, 2024.

During the festival, devotees bring Ganpati idols to their homes and worship them with great devotion. The immersion of Ganpati, or Ganesh Visarjan, is traditionally done on Anant Chaturdashi, but for those performing the ritual after one and a half days, it will occur on September 8, 2024.

Auspicious Times for Immersion on September 8, 2024:

- Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM

- Vijay Muhurat: 2:24 PM to 3:14 PM

- Saayah Sandhya Muhurat: 6:34 PM to 7:43 PM

Visarjan Rules:

1. Perform the immersion during the auspicious times mentioned above.

2. Immerse all materials offered to Ganpati during the puja, including coconuts.

3. Ensure that the coconut offered to Ganesh Ji is not broken before immersion.

4. Offer the idol of Ganesh Ji to the water with full devotion and respect.

5. Bid farewell to Bappa with pomp and show, and invite him to return next year.

May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring joy, prosperity, and blessings to all!